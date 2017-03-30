× Wild turkey spotted trotting around Walmart parking lot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Walmart is known for welcoming people from all walks of life, and recently, someone new has taken advantage of that hospitatlity.

A wild turkey has been seen the past few days trotting around the walmart parking lot off of Winchester Road.

“Well first thing that comes through is, well, Thanksgiving came early,” Walmart customer Roger Lawrence said. “Second thing that you think of is safety, we don’t want that to come into play with drivers coming through. Third thing is the surprise element of it. What is a turkey doing here, this isn’t it’s natural habitat, and then you have to laugh about it.”

An employee told WHNT News 19 that the turkey has been the talk of the store for several days, and that almost every customer that walks in points it out to everyone else.

There’s no saying what’s keeping her around, but she’s certainly drawing attention.

Little does this turkey know that hunting season starts April 1st, and she may want to scout out a better hiding spot!