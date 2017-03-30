Varieties of native azalea are different than what you’re used to

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're from the south, you're no stranger to the azaleas that bloom in the spring. But did you know there are azaleas that are native to our area and different than the azaleas you may be used to?

One of the biggest differences between azaleas that are native to our area and those that aren't, is that the native azalea loses its foliage in the winter time, and bloom large clusters of honeysuckle-like flowers in the spring. These native azaleas are actually varieties of rhododendron, but you wouldn't tell by looking at them.

They come in a number of colors and varieties. Spring sensation is a soft pink color, while the admiral scents variety blooms a vibrant yellow.

These native azaleas all like to have loose, well-drained soil with organic matter, and appreciate some shade. Give them plenty of room as they can grow to be quite large. We hope you enjoy their sweet scent and beauty this spring!

