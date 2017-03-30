× United Way of Northwest Alabama sees drop in donations; fundraiser set for Friday

FLORENCE, Ala. – Sometimes it takes thinking outside the box to reach your goals. That’s exactly what United Way of Northwest Alabama had to do, facing a significant shortfall in campaign donations this year.

“We knew we were at a crossroads where we were going to have to settle for what we ended with this year, or do a last-ditch effort,” explained Executive Director Beth Haddock.

The United Way sponsors 24 community programs, and donations are the only means of funding many of those services.

“We know how much it means, that’s what keeps us up at night,” said Haddock. “When we have down campaign years, its knowing because we are not going to have the money they’ve requested, that fewer services will be able to be provided.”

So they have turned to Facebook. On Friday, 24 for 24 will be launched. Haddock said they need 2,400 people to donate $24 in a 24-hour period.

“Just getting 2,400 people, 2,400 people out of our metropolitan area here which is 145,000 roughly. Surely we can get 2,400 people to donate $24,” Haddock stated.

And if someone wants to donate more than that, Haddock said they will gladly accept it.

United Way of Northwest Alabama plans to do several Facebook Lives on Friday to highlight some of the organizations who benefit from donations.

Follow this provided link to participate in #24for24.