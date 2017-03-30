UAH 3rd baseman sets conference record in sweep of Tuskegee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - Kaitlyn Bannister established the Gulf South Conference record for runs batted in for a career, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team swept visiting Tuskegee on Thursday, winning 10-0 and 12-4 with both victories coming in five innings. The Chargers improve to 25-9 on the year, while the Golden Tigers fall to 1-21.

With a double in the first inning of the day's first game, Bannister recorded her 240th career RBI to break the previous mark of 239 which had been set by Valdosta State's Marti Littlefield from 2009-12. Bannister finished the day with four RBI to now own 243 for her career after she registered 200 in her first three seasons in the Blue and White.

To continue reading click here.