Spring football underway at Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A&M finished the 2016 season with three wins in its last five games, and 4th year head coach James Spady hopes to build on that success as the Bulldogs being spring football. Spady is looking for a new quarterback to replace De'Angelo Ballard under center, but he feels good about the group of guys that are fighting for the job. "We want to identify who our guy is going to be, but I love the fact that we have some guys we can really count on," Spady said. "There are six quarterbacks here right now, but we want to find which one is going to step out and take the reigns. PJ Garrett and Damian May have been in our system now for three years. I don't feel as apprehensive as I have in the past about the quarterback position."

This was the first of 15 spring practices leading up to the annual Maroon and White spring game on April 22. All practices are open to the public.