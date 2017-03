Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Get ready to get your toes tapping as Sparkman high school presents the musical Footloose. Based on the 1980's hit film about a city boy who moves to a rural back woods town that has made dancing against the law. The show fizzles with youth, rebellion and romance.

The show will take place April 5th - 9th at the VBC Playhouse.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 students/seniors.