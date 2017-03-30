× School closings and dismissals for Thursday, March 30

Due to the threat of severe weather in the Tennessee Valley Thursday afternoon, school administrators are making decisions about early dismissals. So far, we have only received one early dismissal in the Tennessee Valley:

Lawrence County, Ala. Schools – Closing at 1:00 p.m.

Limestone County Schools – Elementary Schools closing at 12:40, High Schools at 1:00

Lawrence County, Tenn. Schools were closed all day.

We’ll update this story if other systems cancel classes for the day or dismiss early.

