Russellville theft suspects need identifying; Muscle Shoals PD picks up "Most Wanted"

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – The Russellville Police Department has a couple of cases they need cleared. One involves a stolen debit card; the other a woman who thinks it okay to go shopping a not pay for her items.

Russellville police said after breaking into a car in Colbert County, this guy went shopping. He is seen leaving Walmart where he used a stolen debit card taken from the break-in. Investigators are hoping this picture is enough to help identify this guy.

Russellville police also need help identifying this woman. After filling her shopping cart at Walmart with tools, she skipped the checkout line and went straight to her car. According to investigators, she got into a silver 2008 Ford Fusion.

Muscle Shoals police have arrest warrants for Ericka Nelson. She’s wanted for theft of property.

Aldric Harden also has arrest warrants with Muscle Shoals PD. He faces charges of theft of property and criminal mischief.

Jordan Pounders wraps up this week’s most wanted. Muscle Shoals police are holding an arrest warrant for theft of property.

Help both Russellville and Muscle Shoals Police Departments find the people we just featured.

Call or text the tip line now with your anonymous information. The tip line phone number is (256)386-8685.

Tips can also be texted to 274637, simply send your information in the message. If texting, please specify which case you are informing operators about.

The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for all information which leads to an arrest.