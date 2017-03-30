Police search for Decatur man in connection to shooting incident

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are searching for Kendrick Montez Loyd in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on Harrison St.

Police responded to a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers determined that no one had been injured, but the house had been hit by gun fire.

Police said that Loyd, who is the ex-boyfriend of a resident at that address, pulled up to the home and opened fire. The house was struck with one of the rounds going through multiple rooms.

Police describe Loyd as 31-years-old, 6’4″ tall, weighing 265 lbs.

Police believe Loyd could be driving a black 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with large chrome rims with Alabama tag 52CA564.

Police consider Loyd to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information contact Decatur Police at (256)341-4660.