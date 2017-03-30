BREAKING: Police investigate possible sighting of Amber Alert suspect in Collierville, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they have received a report a man wanted in connection to the disappearance of Elizabeth Thomas has been spotted.

According to the report, Tad Cummins and Elizabeth were spotted at a gas station at 398 New Byhalia Road around 12:45 Thursday. This, according to our Tribune affiliate WREG.

The man who spotted them said he saw Cummins, took a picture then immediately called police. Shortly after that, the Collierville police issued a “Be On The Lookout,” or a BOLO, for the two.

spoke to the guy who alerted police. He says if it is Tad Cummins, he shaved his beard. He took a pic of the license plate & sent to police pic.twitter.com/Y03hk6BzJU — Jessica Gertler (@jgertler_WREG3) March 30, 2017

They were reportedly in a white van with Mississippi tags. WREG has learned the van was purchased from Tri-State Motors in Hernando around March 22. Sources said the tag would have been issued by the dealership when the van was purchased. It’s unclear if the van was stolen or purchased by the Amber Alert Suspect.

That van was later discovered abandoned at the Krystal’s on Union Avenue.

Collierville Police released this statement:

“The Collierville Police Department responded to a possible sighting of Tad Cummings and Elizabeth Thomas at the Shell gas station located at 398 New Byhalia Road in Collierville. The sighting was around 12:30 this afternoon, and the two were said to be traveling in a white Chevrolet panel van with a ladder rack and possibly a blue or aqua colored tube on top. The Collierville Police Department is coordinating with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at this time regarding this sighting.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is aware of the report, but hasn’t confirmed it as substantiated yet:

We are investigating a reported #TNAMBERAlert sighting in Collierville, TN. However, we have not confirmed it as substantiated at this time. — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 30, 2017

Elizabeth Thomas was reported missing March 13 from Maury County. She was allegedly taken by a teacher.

