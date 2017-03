× Overturned vehicle causes traffic back up on Beltline Road

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is working to clear a crash on Beltline Road at Modaus Road.

Police said that at least one vehicle has overturned and at least one passenger was trapped in the vehicle.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Both Southeast bound lanes of Beltline Road are blocked.

Police ask that you avoid the area at this time.