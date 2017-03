MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – An overhead traffic sign has fallen into the lanes of traffic on an access road to Research Park Boulevard. It has happened just south of Plummer Road in the northbound lanes.

WHNT News 19 viewer Don Carlton sent us some images showing the situation. Anyone driving in the area should avoid the access road.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information on this breaking news story. Please refresh for latest information.