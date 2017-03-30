Leaky faucets, dirty silverware, and peeling paint inside a microwave in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Three Amigos Score of: 87
3109 Drake Avenue, Huntsville
Violations:
- Kitchen hand washing sink was leaking from front faucet and rear pipe
- Eight items in reach-in and walk-in cooler not labeled with make/expiration date or time
Chili's Grill & Bar Score of: 89
370 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence
Violations:
- Dirty food utensils stored with clean utensils
City Restaurant Score of: 91
108 5th Street, Tuscumbia
Violations:
- The microwave is pitted, chipped and has peeling paint on the interior-- 3 day notice given and rules reviewed
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Scrugg’s BBQ Score of: 99
7529 Moores Mill Rd., Huntsville