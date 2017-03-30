Leaky faucets, dirty silverware, and peeling paint inside a microwave in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Three Amigos     Score of: 87

3109 Drake Avenue, Huntsville

Violations:

  • Kitchen hand washing sink was leaking from front faucet and rear pipe
  • Eight items in reach-in and walk-in cooler not labeled with make/expiration date or time

 

Chili's Grill & Bar     Score of: 89   

370 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence

Violations:

  • Dirty food utensils stored with clean utensils

 

City Restaurant     Score of: 91

108 5th Street, Tuscumbia

Violations:

  • The microwave is pitted, chipped and has peeling paint on the interior-- 3 day notice given and rules reviewed

 

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Scrugg’s BBQ     Score of: 99    

7529 Moores Mill Rd., Huntsville