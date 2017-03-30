× Lawrence County, Tenn. Schools closed Thursday, March 30

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. – The administrators of the Lawrence County, Tennessee school system have decided to close today. They say it’s because of the threat of severe weather today.

This is the only school system we have received word from at this point.

We’ll update this story if other systems cancel classes for the day or dismiss early.

