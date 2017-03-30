× Investigators search for person who shot at vehicle from woods near Danville

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting a rifle at a vehicle in the Danville area Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Ana Franklin said dispatchers received a call reporting several shots being fired into a vehicle around 6:20 pm on Friendship Road, near Danville Road. Franklin says at least three bullets fired from a rifle hit the car. She says the evidence points to the shots being fired from a wooded area near the roadway. The people in the car were not injured.

Morgan County criminal investigators cordoned off the area and used a helicopter with infrared camera to search, but no suspect was located.

Franklin said this does not appear to be an accident and that the evidence points to the vehicle being the intended target. She says investigators are actively pursuing leads in this case and evidence has been collected for processing.