Ft. Payne police arrest man wanted for murder in Tennessee

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Fort Pay Police officers have arrested a man they say is wanted on murder in Tennessee.

They were called to Interstate 59 where two men were talking on the road on Wednesday. They arrived and identified one of the men as Sean Scott Hale, 25, of Cleveland, Tennessee. He had a Felony Warrant for Murder on him out of Bradley County, Tennessee.

Hale was taken into custody and taken to the Fort Payne City Jail. He has signed a waiver to be extradited to Bradley County.