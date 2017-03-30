UPDATE: Expect showers and storms Thursday evening, a few may be strong to severe

The weather presents no big problems this morning other than some clouds, a few showers and a stiff south breeze around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts to around 30 mph. We still expect a round of locally-heavy storms beginning late afternoon lasting through about 12-1 am. Some of those could present some trouble mainly because of hail and brief strong wind gusts.

SLIGHT Risk for Thursday: The Storm Prediction Center reduced the threat (and hyperbole) from a MODERATE RISK to a SLIGHT RISK for Mississippi, Alabama and Southern Tennessee. We still expect that storms near the Gulf Coast will effectively shut down any significant rain or storms in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee through early afternoon, but a batch of storms develops in Mississippi (near the cold front) between 2 PM and 5 PM. Those storms may edge into The Shoals as early as 4 PM, but it’s more likely that they arrive a little later: closer to sunset.

While the over-all threat of severe weather will decrease with storms moving east across the Valley through 1 AM, there will be a risk of strong winds, hail and at least some concern that a tornado could develop in any of the stronger thunderstorms.

Storms end by 1 AM Friday, and the weather gets quiet for a few days leading up to another wave of locally-heavy storms (some potentially severe) early next week.