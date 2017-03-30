Deputies execute search warrant, seize narcotics in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators are at the scene of a home at Empire Lane and Cavalier Drive, near Moores Mill Road. A search warrant is being executed for Narcotics and stolen property. So far Thursday evening law enforcement has seized methamphetamine, pills and a pistol.

Deputies are searching for two people of interest: 29-year-old Barry Gene Tipton, Jr. and 31-year-old Summer Ann Binder. They were last seen driving a black Pontiac G6 with pink detailing, Alabama plate CSD172. Deputies say Binder and Tipton drove off fast after arriving and spotting SWAT teams at the home, and are still on the loose.

At this time, deputies report that 4 people at this home have been arrested. Authorities are still searching for two persons of interest.

