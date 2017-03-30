Big Bass Splash is back at Goose Pond Colony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - "It's all amateurs and anybody can win. It just takes one cast, one big bite," said Bob Sealy, founder of Big Bass Splash.

Over 1,000 wranglers gather to compete in big bass splash and Thursday's registration day began the event.

"No pros are allowed. Anyone that scouted within 90 days from the day of the event on the lake that we're on is ineligible," said Sealy.

The competition begins on Friday and ends on Sunday. Every hour of the tournament there's a winner.

"$1,200 all the way down to $200 for the 12 largest bass weighed in each hour."

And then the overall big bass will win the grand prize.

"This year it's a $42,000 boat, plus the hourly which is $1200," said Sealy. "They can come away with about $44,000 total."

This is the 12th year they've held the competition on Lake Guntersville because of its notorious bass reputation.

"A lake like Guntersville is actually like a luxury. No it's an industry. Bass industry is a big industry. It's over a 100 billion dollar a year industry."

Big Bass Splash isn't only about prizes and bringing visitors into the area, but there is a greater cause connected to the tournament.

"These proceeds are going to the Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham."

It's a cause near and dear to Big Bass Splash.

"I've actually had fishermen that their kids have been to that Ronald McDonald house."

So whether it's fishing or just watching, anyone can be apart of Big Bass Splash. Registration will be open until 8 p.m. It'll open again at 5 a.m. on Friday.