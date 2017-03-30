Auburn’s John Franklin continues his transition from QB to wide receiver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (al.com) - It finally happened. John Franklin III figured out what everyone already knew for years. He can't play quarterback.

Call it an epiphany. Call it a "take it or leave us" deal from Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. Perhaps it was something he read. Whatever the reason for Franklin's move to receiver this spring, hopefully it's not too late for both the player and the team to take advantage of his speed.

Auburn's offense is going to be radically different next season compared to the busted up clunker Malzahn and Rhett Lashlee put together with duct tape in 2016. Franklin can make it even better, but only with a summer dedicated to practicing with new quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and learning how to catch and run routes.

