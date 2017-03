× 18 wheeler wreck shuts down one lane on Interstate 65 in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are working to clear a late night wreck that shut down one lane on Interstate 65. The driver of an 18 wheeler was traveling south and went off the road flipping the truck on it’s side. The truck was hauling lumber.

Alabama State Troopers say the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Athen’s Limestone Hospital.

Interstate 65 has since reopened.