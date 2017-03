× Wreck impacts northbound traffic on Highway 53 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police and Firefighters are working to clear a wreck on Highway 53 at the intersection of Stringfield Road. The northbound lanes are blocked.

Huntsville Police tell us there is only one minor injury in the wreck. However, traffic is being heavily impacted in the area.

Those wishing to travel north should look for an alternate route while crews work to clear the area.