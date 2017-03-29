× VFW is raising money for Patriots Memorial Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Six years ago the city of Fort Payne began the Patriots Memorial Park project. The mayor suggested a piece of land perfectly placed for the memorial.

“Us being the VFW, we’ve all been on foreign soil. We’ve all been in war,” said Charles Stephens, Patriots Park Chairman.

So they wanted to do something extra special for veterans in the area.

“The Veterans of this county at one time and especially the Korean Veterans and the Vietnam Veterans had kind of been pushed aside for years there,” said Stephens.

There will be seven monuments put up for each war.

“It’ll be one for the police and one for the firemen as well as all the different wars.”

The VFW is currently trying to raise 500,000 dollars towards the memorial.

“We’re now in the process of selling pavers. You can buy a paver for your children or grandchildren,” said Stephens.

Or a loved one that has served in a war.

“A lot of Veterans families have already been pretty generous and several businesses have been. And we just urge all of them to pitch in and help us.”

So far they’ve raised a little over 100,000 dollars. They want to reach 600,000 so they can start building.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can click here to access the Patriots Memorial Park website to view all of the options.