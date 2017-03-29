Spray Perfect Nail Polish– Nifty application with a disappointing result

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spray Perfect Nail Polish claims to be the solution to all your manicure problems. It dries quickly, gives you complete coverage, and gives you "salon quality" nails.

Stephanie Bastiaans is a manicure enthusiast and is testing Spray Perfect for WHNT News 19.

“I love nail polish, because it’s a way to accessorize and spice up your outfit," Bastiaans said. “If there was an easier, faster way, where I didn’t have to sit with my nails wet, that would be amazing."

The application of this nail polish is what makes it unique. Instead of paint, it’s spray!

Here's an important tip: You MUST use a base and top coat, and per the instructions, wait for the paint to dry in between coats.

To use Spray Perfect, shake the bottle, hold it 4-6 inches away from your fingers, and spray! Coat your nails, and don't worry if paint gets on your skin, this is expected.

We notices this application process made it a lot easier to paint with your non-dominant hand!

When you've sprayed on your color and applied a top coat, head to the sink!

Rinse your fingers under water and gently rub the paint off of your skin. We were VERY impressed with this part, because the paint came right off with no hassle.

Albeit we were very excited about our after-painting result, we needed to test how the polish held out through the wear and tear of day-to-day activities. Unfortunately, after 24 hours, the chipping was heavy. Not worth the almost $10 to buy one bottle of Spray Perfect online.

Deal or Dud verdict: Dud