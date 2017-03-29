South Lincoln Sixth Grade Kidcam!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring fever has hit us hard lately with this warm weather, but spring storms are heavy on our minds this time of year. I was happy to get an invitation to speak to the Sixth Grade at South Lincoln Elementary Wednesday; these students remember all too well the EF-3 tornado in 2014 that ripped the roof off most of the building. There is still a visible scar on the landscape along Smith Mill Road and Old Lincoln Road looking out from the school parking lot, but the building is looking as nice as ever!

As you might imagine, I spent most of our time together talking about tornadoes, severe weather, and how it all happens. That brought out questions and stories about things the students had seen and experienced from the tornado that hit their community three years ago.

We also talked about some basics of good science: having perspective and learning to apply definitions and terms. (Yes, dictionaries and glossaries are still better than Google and Wikipedia in my book!)

For a day when Spring Fever was hitting a 'fever' pitch with the beautiful weather outside, I really enjoyed hanging out with these young men and young ladies. They're smart and set up for success, and I look forward to hearing good things from them in the future.

Thanks to Mrs. Hovis and all of the Sixth Grade teachers for inviting me to South Lincoln!

