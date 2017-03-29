× Priceville man arrested for producing child pornography

PRICEVILLE, Ala. – Morgan County Sheriff’s arrested a man on Tuesday for the production of child pornography.

Sheriffs interviewed and arrested Timothy Manson Moore, 37, at his home in Priceville. The sheriff’s office conducted an extensive investigation into the case, partnering with the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Mr. Moore is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

If you have any information or concerns about this case, please contact Sergeant Blake Robinson at 256-560-6029.