× One World Adventure is hosting a community clean up to “Erase the Waste”

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – An anti litter campaign.

“It’s sponsored by TVA through the reservoir and community clean up,” says Angie Shugart, the founder of One World Adventure Company.

That started off as a personal effort.

“We lived out near the river and we noticed that there was an issue with litter on the roadways, so we started out every year on Martin Luther King Day with the kids cleaning up our own neighborhood,” said Shugart.

Through their organization, they’ve created a community clean up that will help collect trash around roadways.

“We can point our fingers all day long at the problems and who is causing it, but unless we all take responsibility than nothing is ever going to be done about it.”

Not only is there trash on the roads, but it’s also in the waterways. The reservoir that houses the drinking water for the City of Fort Payne is also being polluted.

“So our next clean up is scheduled for April the 8th,” said Shugart.

And they’ll need volunteers to help clean up the reservoir.

One World Adventure is encouraging citizens to take pride in their community and address this issue.

They’ll be cleaning the reservoir from 9 to 12 p.m.

If you want more information on One World Adventure and how you can get involved, click here to access their website.