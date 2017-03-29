× New Lincoln Village HEALS clinic comes full circle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local non-profit HEALS held a grand opening for yet another one of their clinics on Wednesday, to continue to care for the under served children of Huntsville. And this one hits a little closer to home for them.

“We’re so happy today because so many children will have brighter eyes and brighter smiles because of what HEALS is going to be able to provide,” said HEALS Executive Director Connie Carnes.

Carnes said the finished clinic at Lincoln Academy is three years in the making.

“We’ve gathered funds and gathered equipment, and then a lot of volunteers helped to recreate this trailer into a dental optometry clinic,” she said.

This clinic serves the kids in the Lincoln Community from birth until 19-years-old. Carnes said the importance of the clinic is that it gives them a medical home.

“A lot of times kids that come from poverty don’t get a chance to get medical, dental optometry services in an environment where they’re also embraced, and taken care of,” she explained.

In 1990, Lincoln was the first school HEALS ever served. Decades later, this process has come full circle.

“We”re just thrilled to become partners again with Lincoln and have services out of the very first place where we ever had services, and kind of revisit that,” said Carnes.

For many years to come.

HEALS also currently provides care at Martin Luther King Jr., Morris, and Sonnie Hereford elementary schools in Huntsville, and Madison Crossroads Elementary School in Toney. They plan to open a Gurley clinic later this year.