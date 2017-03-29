Human remains found by loggers in Tuscaloosa County; foul play suspected
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Human remains have been found in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities say it appears the victim died from foul play.
Our newspartners at Al.com report that the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to an area in the county after members of a logging crew found what they believed to be a human bone.
Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Capt. Kip Hart said investigators found several other bones while processing the scene. A local anthropologist confirmed the bones to be human.
The remains will be sent to Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for examination and identification.
A cause of death has not been determined.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious to contact authorities.