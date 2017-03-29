× Human remains found by loggers in Tuscaloosa County; foul play suspected

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Human remains have been found in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities say it appears the victim died from foul play.

Our newspartners at Al.com report that the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to an area in the county after members of a logging crew found what they believed to be a human bone.

The remains will go to the AL Dept. of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy and cause of death determination. @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/qgAs51JNl0 — Chelsea Barton (@ChelseaBarton_) March 29, 2017

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Capt. Kip Hart said investigators found several other bones while processing the scene. A local anthropologist confirmed the bones to be human.

Skeletal remains found off Ed Stephens Road in Cottondale, acc. Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide. Investigators plan to release more info. shortly. pic.twitter.com/7tvTORDp1w — Stoney Sharp (@StoneySharp3340) March 29, 2017

The remains will be sent to Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for examination and identification.

Authorities say a logging crew came across the remains during a job. Investigators are suspecting foul play in this case. @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/8uPAiOi75h — Chelsea Barton (@ChelseaBarton_) March 29, 2017

A cause of death has not been determined.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious to contact authorities.

Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Investigators are working a scene off Ed Stephens road where human skeletal remains were found Tuesday. @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/CmcBXpYYDs — Chelsea Barton (@ChelseaBarton_) March 29, 2017