Former student of Tad Cummins said he sang her a love song when she was a teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A former student of Tad Cummins, the suspect at the center of an ongoing AMBER ALERT out of Maury County, said he sang her a love song back when she was the same age as missing student Elizabeth Thomas.

Destany Parrish told Inside Edition she and Cummins were very close, saying she could talk to him about almost anything.

A similar situation to Elizabeth and Cummins, whose relationship has been described as very close. Cummins was suspended from Culleoka Unit School after a student reported seeing him kiss Elizabeth in the school hallway.

One day, Parrish said Cummins arranged for them to be alone and he sang the lyrics he had written.

One of the lyrics read, "I could swim for a thousand miles in the oceans inside your eyes and never reach the side."

Watch Destany Parrish describe her encounter with her teacher on WHNT News 19 at 4:00 p.m. This story will air at 4:30 p.m.