BREAKING: TSA workers hurt at LaGuardia Airport in hazmat situation
NEW YORK CITY, NY – There’s a hazardous material incident at LaGuardia Airport this morning, and three TSA employees have been hurt. That’s all according to a report by WCBS.
The incident started just before 6:00 a.m. at Terminal B.
The airport has since reopened the area stating the bag causing the concern had been “cleared.”
The report says three TSA workers complained of eye irritation near a check-in area. The latest information says they were exposed to a “food substance.”
The incident led to the terminal being closed for roughly an hour.
Non passengers were hurt in the incident.