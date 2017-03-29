× BREAKING: TSA workers hurt at LaGuardia Airport in hazmat situation

NEW YORK CITY, NY – There’s a hazardous material incident at LaGuardia Airport this morning, and three TSA employees have been hurt. That’s all according to a report by WCBS.

The incident started just before 6:00 a.m. at Terminal B.

The airport has since reopened the area stating the bag causing the concern had been “cleared.”

LGA’s Concourse D at Terminal B reopened after bag cleared by authorities. Long lines. — LaGuardia (@LGAairport) March 29, 2017

The report says three TSA workers complained of eye irritation near a check-in area. The latest information says they were exposed to a “food substance.”

The incident led to the terminal being closed for roughly an hour.

Non passengers were hurt in the incident.