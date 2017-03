× At least one person killed in Hazel Green wreck

HAZEL GREEN, Ala.-One person has died after a wreck at Highway 231 and Walls Drive. The person died at the scene of the wreck just before 3 p.m.

According to HEMSI three other people were injured. Two of them are in serious or critical condition. All three were transported to the hospital.

WHNT News 19 has a crew at the scene. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.