Areté Associates to open its newest location in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Areté Associates, a technology innovation firm with a 40-year history of products for the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community is opening its newest office in Huntsville.

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Areté to the Rocket City Wednesday morning.

The company primarily supports government and commercial customers in the field of DoD, bio-medical and environmental sensing.

Craig Baker will be the Director of Operations in Huntsville.

“We have aspirations to work with NASA because some of our sensor approaches can detect things,” said Baker.

They are also looking forward to working in the bio-medical field with HudsonAlpha. There’s no set location for the office yet and Baker says they plan to start small, with room to grow.

“I see a lot of promise here,” said Baker. “I don’t see any problem getting the business that we need to sustain here.”

Areté executives said choosing Huntsville for the next office wasn’t a hard choice.

Baker said their location will require an area that allows classified domain to have highly secure programs.

The 250-person, employee-owned company will begin with a small staff in Huntsville. However, as customer demand continues to grow, Baker said the company plans to hire graduates from local universities and skilled trade programs in the region, as well as relocate staff from other company locations.