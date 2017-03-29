Arab Water Board members act on decision to remove fluoride from city’s water supply

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. -- Arab Water Board members decided to remove fluoride from the city's water supply. That has been their stance for months now, and Tuesday it became final.

As of Wednesday morning, Arab Water Works stopped putting fluoride in the city's water supply. "We are no longer feeding fluoride at this time. It will take probably a week to two weeks to completely get it out of the system," said manager Ted Hyatt.

Hyatt says in 2015, new recommendations for the amount of fluoride in the water came out. The Water Works Board looked into their procedure and ultimately made a decision to remove the fluoride. Board members made that decision as a precaution in the case of any underlying health problems it could create.

The City of Arab responded, and a judge ordered the fluoride back in.

Now, that's changed, and this comes after months of court proceedings that ultimately ended with the Alabama Supreme Court's unanimous decision in favor of the Water Board.

Now that all is said and done, at Tuesday's meeting, board members decided to be proactive.

Local dentist John York says the action was expected, but not what he had hoped for. "What I had hoped they would do is to continue to look at the latest EPA findings from the last three months and hopefully look at new science, new findings, and hopefully reverse their decision at some point in time," York said.

The Water Board hopes to be repaid for legal fees, which total around $300,000 dollars.

Arab Water Works has had fluoride in the water for more than 40 years.