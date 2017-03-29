× Arab Police looking for man who broke into a home and fired shots at a woman inside

ARAB, Ala. — Arab Police need your help to find a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home overnight Wednesday, firing shots at her.

Arab Police say the situation happened on Mat Morrow Drive early Wednesday morning.

“Officers responded to a burglary in progress. The victim explained to officers that a male subject broke into her residence wearing a ski mask. She attempted to take the ski mask off of the offender, and at that time he produced a handgun,” Assistant Chief Shane Washburn said, “She then ran to the rear of the residence and as she was running down the hallway the offender fired a shot from the handgun toward the victim.”

Washburn said the victim was able to get inside a bedroom. “She heard another shot from the handgun, and then she heard the offender leaving the residence. This is an attempted murder case,” Washburn explained, “At this time the details are limited, so we are needing as much help as we can on this.”

Arab Police investigators want to know any information that might be out there relating to this situation. Officers say nothing was taken during the home invasion.

You can reach the Arab Police Department at (256) 586-8124.