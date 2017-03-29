A teaching success describes Nancy Watson at Arab Primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Nancy Watson is this week's Tools For Teachers Winner! She teaches Pre-K at Arab Primary in Marshall County. Principal Brad Kitchens calls Mrs. Watson and her students a perfect match.

"The thing that jumps out the most is the relationship she has with the children," says Kitchens. "You can tell she connects with the children not just a teacher in front of a classroom, but she has a connection with every child in her classroom."

He says this honor is a reflection on more than just one teacher. "I think it's a reflection of not only Mrs. Watson, but what all of the teachers in this area do. And its nice to be recognized and awarded in that way. I think there are so many teachers that are outstanding that go above and beyond in their care and kindness toward the children."

Mrs. Watson was overjoyed to win $319.

"Thank you so much! This is an honor! Boys and girls look at all of this money! We can spend it on our classroom" said Watson.

Mrs. Watson says it's easy to be a teaching success with such an outstanding group of students.

"I have a wonderful class and I have been blessed with a super smart group this year," says Watson. "We really do work. There is a lot of play involved in Pre-K, but we really do work . We learn letters and sounds and numbers. We learn how to get along. That`s the main thing, to socialize we do a lot of that. It is such a joy to be here."

