911 call released after Oklahoma man fatally shoots three teen intruders

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Authorities have released audio of a man's 911 call during a home invasion in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, that left three teens dead and a female suspect facing charges.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, police say the three suspects, dressed in black and wearing masks and gloves, broke into the house through a back door.

However, they did not know that a young man was home at the time.

Officials say the homeowner's 23-year-old son, identified as Zach Peters, killed all three teens with an AR-15 before barricading himself inside his bedroom.

During the 911 call, which authorities released Wednesday, Peters told dispatchers that he shot two of the intruders before running to his bedroom and locking the door.

"I shot two of them and now I'm barricaded in my bedroom," he told dispatchers.

Caller: "They broke in the back door. I can hear one of them talking."

Dispatcher: "What are they saying?"

Caller: "I can't hear them."

Dispatcher: "Where were they shot?"

Caller: "Upper body."

Peters told dispatchers he was not hurt and that he shot them with an AR-15.

Dispatcher: "OK sir, my deputy is on scene. I'm going to need you to unarm yourself and put the gun away."

Caller: "OK, it'll be unloaded on my bed. I'll still be in my bedroom."

Caller: "You said he's on scene?"

Dispatcher: "Yes sir, my deputy should be on scene. I'm going to stay on the phone until my deputy says it's OK for you to hang up, OK?"

Caller: "OK, let me know when the deputy is in the house."

Caller: "As soon as you confirm the deputy is in the house I'll unload the weapon."

Dispatcher: "Just go ahead and keep the deputy, I'm sorry, keep your weapon on your bed and remain unarmed, please sir."

When asked where the intruders were, Peters said one was by the back door and another crawled into another bedroom.

At the time, he thought he had only shot two intruders, saying the third ran outside. Deputies later found that man's body in the driveway of the house.

The intruders were identified as 19-year-old Maxwell Cook, 17-year-old Jacob Redfern and 16-year-old Jaykob Woodriff. Authorities say one of the alleged suspects was found to have a knife, while another was carrying brass knuckles.

“Preliminary investigation looks like it’s self defense,” said Wagoner County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Mahoney, cautioning the investigation was continuing into the midday home invasion.

A 21-year-old woman, identified as Elizabeth Rodriguez, was arrested and is likely facing three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree burglary.

Rodriguez was supposed to be the getaway driver, investigators say, but she fled the scene after hearing gunshots. If someone dies in the commission of a felony, Oklahoma law allows all suspects to be charged with murder, even if they did not actually kill anyone.

Mahoney said it did not appear the residents and intruders knew each other.