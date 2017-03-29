13-year-old anti-bullying author speaks at Rolling Hills Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Whether it's bruises, broken bones, or a broken heart, bullying always leaves a mark. Sadly, it's a problem that's not going away. More than 70% of students say it's happening in their schools.

Earlier this month, parents brought up bullying as a major concern at Rolling Hills Elementary School in Huntsville. On Wednesday though, it wasn't the adults talking about the problem at Rolling Hills.

Robyn Gordon is just 13-years-old. She was a first grader in Clarksville, Tennessee when the bullying started on the school bus. Like most victims, she kept it a secret. Even from her parents. But, as a way to get her feelings out she wrote a book called "Stop Bullying". And at 11-years-old, she became a published author.

"I didn't tell anyone, I didn't tell my mom, I didn't tell the school bus drivers, teachers, or anyone," said Gordon.

When it comes to kids and bullying, many of their stories start the same way. But for Gordon, she's using it to make a difference.

"At age 11, I just started writing 'Stop Bullying', and I believe it was just from God. I just started writing it out of nowhere," she said.

At 11, she became an author and anti-bullying advocate. Since then she has spoken to more than 6,000 students.

"Whenever I go to different places and I share my story, they feel more comfortable to come out to me. Someone they don't even know. So they'll tell me 'Robyn I have been bullied', or they'll even say that I was the bully," she explained.

Gordon's passion for helping other bullied students proves that age is just a number.

"I sit down with them and I tell them it's okay to stand up, or suggestions to help their situation," she said.

Bullying has risen to the surface as a major problem at Rolling Hills Elementary. With that in mind, Gordon said she will use her time to encourage the students to think of others.

"I don't think people who actually bully other students or other people understand how it really feels, or how it impacts a person's life," she said.

Robyn wants to stress the importance of anti-bullying to students because of the number of deaths and suicides that have happened as a result. If there's one thing they take away, she encourages them to stand up.