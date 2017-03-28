Stacy George considers challenging Rep. Mo Brooks in 2018 Republican Primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Former Morgan County Commissioner, Stacy George, told WHNT News 19 he's considering a run for Congress.

George took steps to form an exploratory committee Tuesday, and said he's mulling over the idea of challenging District 5 Congressman Mo Brooks in the 2018 Republican Primary.

George said he became interested in the race, especially after Representative Brooks began refusing to hold town hall meetings and opposed President Trump's health care reform bill.

"I see him looking at every chance he can to oppose our President, because he loves Cruz and he just can't let Cruz go," said George.

Stacy challenged Governor Robert Bentley, back in 2014, in the Republican Primary, finishing a distant second.

He currently works as a Limestone County Corrections Officer, but lives in Arab.

He said, as a former longtime resident of District 5, if elected, he will move back into the 5th Congressional District.

George said he will have his full exploratory committee in place in another two weeks, and will make his final decision whether or not he's running, this June.