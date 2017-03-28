SPHL hands down suspensions for Havoc, Mayhem after fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The Southern Professional Hockey League has announced fines and suspensions resulting from an altercation that occurred after the Huntsville Havoc and Macon Mayhem game on Saturday. Both teams remained on the ice at the conclusion of the Havoc's 6-3 loss to the Mayhem. After exchanging words for several minutes, a brawl ensued involving players and coaches.

Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo has been assessed a three game suspension for lack of control of his team and the resulting actions of his players. The suspension does include the game he missed on Sunday against the Mayhem. He will be able to return to the bench on Friday, April 7th against Fayetteville.

Nolan Kaiser and Justin Tateson both received four game suspensions. Kaiser was assessed a match penalty for spearing while Tateson received a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct for fighting other than during the periods of the game. Both are eligible to return on Saturday, April 8th against Fayetteville.

Scott Fellnermayr only received a one game suspension as a result of his actions for which he was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct for fighting other than during the periods of the game. Fellnermayr sat out of the Havoc's game against the Mayhem on Sunday so he can return on Friday, March 31st against Evansville.

Detulleo and the players are allowed to practice with the team but are forbidden from joining them on the bench during game action.

Mayhem head coach Kevin Kerr has also been assessed a four game suspension. Dennis Sicard received five games, Stathis Soumelidis received four games and Chris Joseph received one game.

As of Tuesday, March 28th, Macon and Fayetteville sit atop the SPHL standings with 72 points. Huntsville is in third with 69 points.