× Redstone Arsenal to hold full-scale emergency exercise

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – People in and around Redstone Arsenal may see delays Tuesday and Wednesday while the installation holds a full-scale emergency exercise. It’s a way to insure all are ready should a natural disaster hit the arsenal.

Team Redstone plans to simulate events to assess the installation’s preparedness, response and recovery activities.

There will be numerous organizations participating in the exercise to include first responders from the Directorate of Emergency Service (DES) Fire and Emergency Services and Law Enforcement, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Incorporated (HEMSI), Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management (EMA), Huntsville Hospital, Crestwood Hospital, Madison Hospital, Med-Flight and other installation and local organizations.

The exercise will be in accordance with Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program (HSEEP) and Federal Continuity Directives.

Those driving on the arsenal may experience delays at the gates, roads and facilities. All are expected to cooperate with first responders during the event.

All communications relating to the drill will be prefaced with “Exercise, Exercise, Exercise.”