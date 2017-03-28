× Police say man in dress robs Regions Bank on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Regions Bank on University Drive near Jordan Lane.

Police there tell us a man in a dress robbed the bank, then is believed to have fled to an apartment complex on Governors Drive shortly after. Numerous officers are at both locations.

There’s not currently anyone in custody in connection to the robbery, but police are still searching the apartment complex, looking for the suspect.

There’s no word yet on any injuries or the amount of money stolen at the bank.