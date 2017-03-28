Looking Ahead: Thursday’s Storms

I know it’s a little early, but let’s get a head start on Thursday’s forecast. Check back for further updates for timing and intensity of these late week storms. The Storm Prediction Center has all of the Tennessee Valley under a SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms Thursday with an ENHANCED RISK across Mississippi.

Issued Tuesday morning, 2:30am (Yellow Enhanced)

 

A strong low pressure center moves northeast across the southeast at this time. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats. It’s too early to mention tornadoes, but as we know, the chance is never zero with these spring cold fronts.

Here is a look at the GFS valid Thursday morning. It shows heavy storms in Mississippi and those move east across Alabama by the afternoon and evening.

GFS Valid Thursday Morning, March 30 ,2017. (heavy storms along the Mississippi River)

 

Another factor will be the upper level support. This will determine the instability, shear, and hail potential with this system.

Upper level support near Kansas City Thursday morning.

 

Check back for updates and make sure you are prepared with the proper resources!

 

