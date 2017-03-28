× Local high school basketball coach Jack Doss earns national honor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Longtime local high school basketball coach Jack Doss has been named USA Today’s Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

Doss is coach at Mae Jemison High School. He recently won his 10th state title, a state record. He has won state titles at Hayes in Birmingham, Butler in Huntsville, J.O. Johnson in Huntsville and now Mae Jemison. His all-time record is 812-329.

USA Today asked him about his greatest achievement.

“Working with young men. We’ve had more than 40 Division I players and we’ve helped them succeed, to use basketball as a vehicle to get a college education,” said Doss.

Jemison guard John Petty recently made the All-USA team. He has signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Read more about this honor for Coach Doss. Congratulations!