× Lawrence County Commission considers putting animals back under the care of former shelter director

MOULTON, Ala. – Bobbie Taylor previously surrendered hundreds of dogs and cats after running Lawrence County’s animal shelter. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals swooped in and put the animals up for adoption, and a judge later found Taylor guilty of animal cruelty. But there are still problems housing stray and surrendered animals in the county, and Tuesday morning, two commissioners voted to put the animals back in Taylor’s care.

It’s not a done deal, though. There’s another party interested, Changing 42 Animal Rescue. The vote was actually 2-2 this morning. There will be an emergency meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. with a tie-breaker vote scheduled.

Commissioners Mose Jones and Bradley Cross voted to bring Bobbie Taylor back under the same agreement they have with Morgan County right now. Lawrence County currently pays Morgan County $20 per animal, but that contracts ends March 31.

Norman Pool and Joey Hargrove voted for the services to go to Changing 42, a local shelter run by Kim Carpenter, the current animal control officer. Carpenter currently brings stray animals to Morgan County.

Commissioner Bobby Burch was not at the meeting, but will be present tomorrow to cast the tie-breaker vote.

Chairman Cross normally doesn’t vote, only if there is a tie. Tuesday, he vacated his chair position to second Jones’ motion, for Taylor.

We spoke with Chairman Cross about why he voted in favor of Taylor. He said Taylor has indicated she is buying a facility that can house animals and it should be ready in 30 days. She said she would put it in a trust so it would never be sold, and always belong to the county to be used as a shelter.

“It would be a win-win situation” because it would be low-cost to Lawrence County, Cross said, and “she loves animals more than anyone I know,” he added. Cross also said Changing 42 Animal Rescue can’t handle the amount of dogs, and Taylor has the experience and will have the space.

Hargrove, meanwhile, told WHNT News 19 he can’t possibly vote to give the duty back to Bobbie Taylor. He also said Lawrence County needs a solution now, and can’t wait 30 days.

34.481206 -87.293353