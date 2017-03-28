Jemison’s Jack Doss named the USA Today’s boys head coach of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (al.com) - Mae Jemison’s Jack Doss has been named USA Today’s Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

Doss increased his AHSAA-record for state championships to 10 this past season as the Jaguars went 33-4 overall, 27-0 against in-state teams and defeated Faith Academy in the Class 5A finals. Doss also became the first AHSAA coach to capture titles at four schools. He previously won at Johnson (twice), Butler (five times) and Hayes (twice).

“I’m just humbled,” Doss told AL.com. “We’re known as a football state and (it was nice) to be able to bring some national recognition to our state that we play really good basketball and we have really good coaches here, also.”

To continue reading click here.