× Governor Bentley impeachment investigation hearings tentatively set for early April

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The House Judiciary Committee’s Special Counsel Jack Sharman has released a tentative schedule for impeachment proceedings concerning Governor Robert Bentley.

Sharman’s timeline begins with a written report of his investigation to be released on April 7th. Sharman was hired by the judiciary committee to put together a report on the governor’s behavior in office to see if there are grounds for impeachment. The committee would then vote to pass impeachment along to the full House of Representatives.

However, Sharman’s office says, “The proposed timeline was provided as a courtesy to interested parties and is subject to change due to a number of variables that could affect the schedule, including potential litigation filed by the Office of the Governor, Gov. Bentley personally, or both.”

The proposed schedule looks like this. The tentative schedule would put the impeachment matter before the full house on May 9th.