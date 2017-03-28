× Fayetteville Police investigate Monday night shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Fayetteville Police are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting Monday night. A man called officers around 8:00 telling them he was armed and walking on Amana Ave.

Officers arrived and took the man into custody while they investigated. They found a firearm located on the ground near the man.

Around the same time, dispatchers told officers of a man who was down at the end of Mark Ave. near the playground. That man had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left leg. Detectives interviewed the man, the armed caller and other witnesses. They also collected evidence from the scene.

Officers have not released the names of those involved in the case.

Fayetteville Police say the investigation is still ongoing.