KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Zookeepers in Knoxville, Tennessee are trying to find out what caused dozens of reptiles to die.

Zoo employees say they showed up to work last Wednesday to find 33 dead cobras, rattlesnakes and other animals in a building in which more than 50 animals live. Officials say all deaths were isolated to a single building.

Three of the reptiles that died were critically endangered species. Zookeepers called the losses "heartbreaking" and "devastating."