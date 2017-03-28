Don’t Try This: Kayaker Braves Rushing DeSoto Falls

Check out this video sent to WHNT News 19 by Gary Parker.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the recent rains that moved through the Valley, water levels are high enough to draw kayakers out to area rivers that are dependent on rainfall for adequate river flow. As much as half an inch of rain fell between Monday morning and Monday night, March 27.

That rainfall created an impressive flow over DeSoto Falls in the Litter River Canyon on Tuesday.

One experienced kayaker braved the falls giving a thrill to onlookers. While it's exciting to watch on video, this is not something many can do.

WARNING: This should not be attempted by recreational paddlers. The paddler in this video clearly has advanced skills. Experienced paddlers warn that you always have to respect the water and that high water levels can be extremely dangerous.

You can check river levels using the Alabama Whitewater Flow Page.

To learn more about kayaking and to find people who are familiar with rivers around Alabama, check out the Huntsville Canoe Club.